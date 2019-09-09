(Maryville) -- Former Fremont-Mills star and Northwest Missouri State sophomore Sam Phillips has been named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week.
Phillips scored two touchdowns in Northwest’s win this past Thursday over Missouri Western. Phillips scored his first touchdown after a fumble recovery and lateral from his brother Spencer.
Phillips later scored on a 29-yard interception. He finished the game with six tackles to go with the touchdowns. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State linked here.