(Maryville) -- Former Fremont-Mills star and Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Spencer Phillips has been named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
Phillips led the MIAA in tackles for loss with 15 and in quarterback sacks with 8. He finished the year with 45 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and had two safeties to lead the top-ranked defense in the MIAA.
Phillips was also picked to the All-MIAA First Team and joined by offensive lineman Tanner Owen and defensive back Blake Bayer.
On the second team are tight end Marqus Andrews, linebacker Jackson Barnes, wide receiver Imoni Donadelle, defensive lineman Zach Howard, running back Justin Rankin, defensive lineman sam Roberts, kicker Parker Sampson and quarterback Braden Wright.
Another former Fremont-Mills standout and the younger brother of Spencer, Sam Phillips, was picked on the third team along with offensive lineman Ryan Spelhaug and defensive back Trey Washington.
There were six honorable mention All-MIAA choices, as well, with offensive lineman Gaub Bautz, defensive lineman Mike Ehlke, defensive back Jacob Gassman, linebacker Andy Hessler, defensive back Chama Pierre and running back Isaiah Strayhorn earning nods.
View the complete release from Northwest athletics linked here.