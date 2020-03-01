(KMAland) -- Former Glenwood athlete Linnea Konfrst was named an American Rivers All-Conference performer following a second-place finish at the conference championships this weekend.
Konfrst placed second in the shot put, competing for Nebraska Wesleyan. The senior had a best toss of 44-07.00 to finish behind champion and teammate Dayton Dolincheck. Konfrst also placed 13th in the weight throw.
Other former KMAlanders that competed this weekend:
Shane Breheny, Nodaway Valley/Simpson: 5000 meters (15th)
Megan Carley, Treynor/Nebraska Wesleyan: 200 meters (20th), 4x400 (4th)
Jade Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard/Buena Vista: 4x400 (5th), DMR (6th)
Tianna Janssen, Glidden-Ralston/Buena Vista: 400 meters (14th), 55 meter hurdles (18th)
Blake Patten, Underwood/Buena Vista: 4x800 (8th), DMR (9th)