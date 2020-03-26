(KMAland) -- Former Glenwood standout Cole Darrow is a state champion. Darrow, who graduated from Glenwood as its all-time leading scorer, is a member of the coaching staff for Ankeny basketball, which clinched the 4A championship earlier this month.
“I can’t take too much credit for it,” Darrow told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “This was my first year on the staff, but nobody really ever thought we would make it to state or even win it. The guys used that as fuel to the fire.”
Ankeny spent just two weeks in the Associated Press Top 10 rankings during the course of the year. Darrow, who also coached in Red Oak before leaving for Ankeny, says a lot the disrespect across the state helped them.
“Part of it is that we don’t really match up physically with a lot of teams,” he said. “Our post is 6-foot-3 and is basically a guard, but they kind of took that and wanted to prove (the doubters) wrong.”
The Hawks grabbed the No. 6 seed in the 4A field before promptly upsetting Iowa City West, Cedar Falls and Waukee in a three-day period from March 11th through the 13th.
“It was a blast,” Darrow said. “We kind of joked that the three days seemed like a month long. Not much sleep, watched a lot of film and put together scouting reports. (By the championship), you’re basically just playing basketball. Scouting report doesn’t have a whole lot to do with it with that short of a turnaround. You’re basically telling them to go out and play and do what they do.”
To add to all the film-watching, Darrow wasn’t getting much sleep with the recent birth of his son, Beckham. In fact, with the current situation, Darrow says there’s been plenty of father-son time.
“This situation is awful, but it worked out for me,” he said. “I get to stay home and handle some baby duty. It’s been a blessing and nice to stay home to help around the house a little bit.”
Hear much more from Darrow’s full interview on Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.