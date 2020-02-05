(KMAland) -- Former Glenwood state champion point guard Nate Mohr has quickly risen up the roster at Wayne State.
“At the start of (my freshman season) I wasn’t playing at all,” Mohr told KMA Sports. “I definitely had to work my butt off.”
Mohr went from not playing at all to earning playing time in 18 games during his freshman season. Now, in his sophomore year, Mohr has started every game for the Wildcats, which enter this weekend’s play at 10-15 overall and 7-9 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“We had a meeting with our coach before the season,” Mohr said. “It was kind of my job to shoot the ball and create for others. Kind of like the role I had in high school.”
Mohr has filled that role perfectly throughout the season, especially of late. The former KMAland Basketball Player of the Year has scored in double figures in 13 of his past 15 games, including a pair of back-to-back 20-point performances against Winona State and Upper Iowa.
“I’ve been feeling really good,” Mohr said. “Our big dude is averaging 18, and they’ve been doubling him quite a bit. We’ve had a lot of clean shots for our shooters, and it’s been opening up everything for us.”
Also of late, the success in the win column has started to come around for a team that starts three sophomores, one junior and one senior.
The Wildcats have won four straight as they head into a pair of road trips this weekend at St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
“We just want to keep going up, keep progressing and finish this season on a high note,” Mohr added.
Mohr made his comments on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview below.