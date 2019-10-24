(Brookings) -- ESPN’s College GameDay heads to Brookings, South Dakota this weekend to highlight a top three showdown in the FCS.
Top-ranked North Dakota State (7-0) takes on No. 3 South Dakota State (6-1) with a likely Missouri Valley Football Conference championship on the line.
KMA Sports talked with NDSU reporter Jeff Kolpack on Upon Further Review Wednesday. On Thursday, former Glenwood star and South Dakota State sophomore Caleb Sanders joined the program.
“We know it’s the No. 1 team in the nation,” Sanders said, “and we just want to have a week of practice like we usually do. Get a good week in, and go into the game strong.”
Sanders, who plays defensive tackle for the Jackrabbits, has 12 total tackles this season, including 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
“I’m always just trying to make as many plays as possible,” he said. “Trying to make plays for my team and do my best. I’m playing a decent amount right now, and I’m always hoping to get more reps to show what I can do.”
South Dakota State lost their opening game of the season to currently-undefeated Minnesota. Since then, it’s been almost complete domination for SDSU.
“I think we pride ourselves on just having a good all-around team,” Sanders said. “The defense is doing good, and the offense is doing pretty good, too. I think the team is just strong all the way around.”
As much as both sides would like to treat the meeting as just another game, Sanders admits it’s pretty cool that ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and company will be in town.
“It’s something we’ve always dreamed of and wanted,” he said. “It’s cool to actually make it happen.”
Sanders, a two-time KMAland Defensive Player of the Year, joined Thursday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review. South Dakota State/North Dakota State will kickoff at 2:00 PM on ESPN+. Listen to the complete interview below.