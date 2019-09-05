(Omaha) -- Former Griswold standout Joanna Topham is beginning her junior season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Topham, who spent two successful years at Hawkeye Community College in Cedar Falls, is now running cross country and track at the highest level of collegiate sports.
“It’s been amazing here already,” Topham told KMA Sports. “It’s only the third week of meeting the girls, and it’s basically a family now.”
Topham had multiple options when looking to continue her running career, but she found a home in Omaha.
“There’s a lot that went into the decision,” Topham said. “It was mostly the campus. I really loved the layout of the campus, the buildings and the setting. The other decision that went into it is the team. Coach Cliff Cisar just cares about all of us so much, and he divides specific paces for everyone. He’s amazing.”
Topham had a breakout finish to her prep career at Griswold and entered college with plenty of momentum. It’s safe to say, with her success at Hawkeye, she’s ready to continue that in Omaha.
“I obviously want to improve more, and with all these girls surrounding me, it should be a really fun season,” she said. “I’m just really excited to be running for UNO.”
Topham was a guest on KMA’s Upon Further Review on Thursday. Listen to the complete interview below.