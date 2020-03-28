(Harlan) -- Former Harlan coach Bill Hosack has passed away after a battle with cancer.
Hosack was a longtime assistant football and head girls track coach, spending 38 years coaching in the Harlan football program and 25 in girls track.
Hosack was a part of the football program’s 11 state championships from 1977 to 2014 while leading the girls track squad to eight Hawkeye Ten championships in a nine-year span between 2005 and 2013.
Tributes to the former coach have been pouring in throughout social media, including from Harlan alum and Glenwood activities director Jeff Bissen: "He was a great coach, a great educator and an even better person."
Hosack was 66.