(Harlan) -- When former Harlan standout Ryan Doran steps onto the field in 2020, he will have fulfilled his lifelong dream of playing Division I baseball.
Doran, who is currently at Iowa Central, recently committed to play at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
"It means a lot and it means a lot to my family as well that my dream finally came true," Doran told KMA Sports during Wednesday's episode of "Upon Further Review".
"I knew coming out of high school that I wanted to play at the highest level possible."
Doran says the current coaching staff at Iowa Central was instrumental in helping him fulfill his dream.
"We had our fall season and had some showcases at Iowa Central and Kirkwood. I did well at those and then we played UNO and won. They had a lot of guys that played on our team on their radar and I was one of them," Doran said,
Doran tells KMA Sports he wasted little time making the decision where to play.
"They got me on campus and they said they had a spot for me and asked if I wanted it and I said heck yeah," Doran said.
There were other reasons, too.
"They're pretty young. They're building a brand new stadium, which is and awesome and their playing a lot of power five schools." Doran said.
For Doran, there was one other factor that you might expect to come into play from a player who played in four state tournaments during his high school career: winning. Which the Mavs have done at high clips the past few years, including a 2019 campaign where they claimed the Summit League title.
"Losing is not fun at all," Doran said, "Winning was definitely something that I wanted to look for and the program's priority to be and not rebuild."
When he gets to UNO, Doran will play it's customary position of first base. Before he gets to UNO, Doran still has one season left to complete at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
"We're going to win here at Iowa Central and our goal as a team is to get to a national championship and win it," Doran said.
The complete interview with Doran can be heard below.