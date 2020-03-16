(KMAland) -- Former Harlan standout Taylor Frederick had her terrific college basketball career come to an end while reading Twitter.
The University of South Dakota senior thought she would be getting ready for the NCAA Tournament this week. Instead, she’s getting ready for the real world.
“We had a few days off after the Summit League Tournament,” Frederick told KMA Sports. “I was just hanging out in my room, and then I saw it on Twitter.”
It, of course, is the news that the NCAA Tournament and the rest of the NCAA basketball season was canceled.
“It’s definitely something that’s very hard to process,” she added. “We worked so hard to go to the NCAA Tournament and experience that. With everything going on, we know that’s what had to happen, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”
While the season is over, Frederick and her USD teammates have plenty to be proud of and plenty of memories that will last a lifetime. The Coyotes went 30-2 this season, climbed as high as No. 11 in one of the national polls and swept the Summit League championships.
“We definitely knew going into this year it would be a special season,” Frederick said. “We put a lot of work in, and it was really fun to be a part of. The thing that made it so special was just the group of girls that I got to play with.”
Frederick said that they weren’t just teammates on the court, they were best friends off the court, too.
“You could really see that when we played,” she said. “We took it game by game and went in with the mindset that the game we were playing was the only one that mattered. When we heard our season came to an end, it was obviously heartbreaking, but to end our season (with a win) was something I will remember forever.”
The success USD saw this season came with some sacrifices from Frederick. After starting every game her junior year, the former KMAland Basketball Player of the Year had a change in roles.
Frederick came off the bench for all but one game this year, and she took right to it in winning the Summit League Sixth Player of the Year.
“It definitely wasn’t easy at first, but I knew it was something that needed to happen,” she said. “That’s another thing that was super special about our team. Just how many players are super good, and I knew that was going to benefit our team. I wanted to do whatever I could do to help the team.”
Now that the season and her career has come to an end, Frederick says she will be sticking around Vermillion for the next year as she begins a career in teaching.
“I’m going to be a student-teacher, so I’ll be student-teaching high school math,” she said. “After that, I’m hoping to teach and coach somewhere, but I haven’t really looked that far ahead yet.”
Hear the complete interview with Frederick linked below.