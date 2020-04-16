(KMAland) -- Former Harlan multi-sport star and Indiana State men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing joined Thursday’s Upon Further Review.
Lansing, an IHSAA Hall of Famer, just completed his 10th season as the Sycamores head coach, finishing 18-12 overall and third in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“I think we did a lot of good things,” Lansing said. “We were kind of wallowing in mediocrity for a few years, around .500 and in the middle of the Valley. We got back to (competing for the postseason) this year.”
Indiana State won 20 games, won the conference tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in Lansing’s first season (2010-11). Since then, they’ve won at least 15 games in seven of the last nine seasons.
“We started two freshmen and a sophomore for the majority of the year,” Lansing said. “We have a two-time first-team All-League player coming back. We’re really excited about our team (next year).”
The Sycamores really found their stride late in the 2019-20 season, winning their final four regular season games before falling in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
To a strong nucleus, Coach Lansing and staff quickly added a trio of strong transfers, including graduate transfers Randy Miller Jr. (North Carolina Central) and Tobias Howard (Towson). They also welcome in junior college transfer Ndongo Ndaw.
“I was on the road recruiting when we got pulled off the road,” Lansing said. “We still had three guys we had to sign to complete our team, but our staff got right on it. We couldn’t do anything in person, but we got three guys in a week, completed our team and felt ahead of the game a bit.”
With the roster complete, Coach Lansing and Indiana State remain in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the uncertain times. One subject he’s more than happy to talk about is his time at Harlan.
The Cyclones were highly successful during his career, as the 1986 graduate earned All-State honors in football, basketball (twice) and baseball before playing basketball at the University of South Dakota.
“There were some outstanding coaches in all sports,” Lansing said. “Mitch is there now, and he’s just an outstanding coach. Curt Bladt, Ken Carstens and Bill Hosack.
“There were so many great coaches there. Those football coaches really coached us up and really worked us. That’s why they have the success they have. Just an outstanding group of high quality character and high quality coaches. I was very fortunate.”
Hear much more from Coach Lansing’s interview on Upon Further Review in the audio filed linked below.