(Ames) -- Former Harlan star Logan Schaben had her senior season come to a sudden end less than two weeks ago.
The former KMAland Offensive Player of the Year was in the process of finishing out her Iowa State career when the NCAA abruptly canceled the rest of the spring sports season.
“It was all over a pretty short time span,” Schaben told KMA Sports. “That Wednesday we had practice before we flew out (to Los Angeles) on Thursday. That afternoon we found out parents wouldn’t be able to come out to our game.
“That was already really crazy for us, but then on Thursday morning we were supposed to fly out at 9 AM. We found out at 8 that the tournament was canceled, and then by that day at 3 the whole season was canceled. It was just freaky.”
And so Schaben – and two other seniors on the Iowa State roster – thought their careers were cut short in an instant. However, there is a probability that the NCAA may provide eligibility relief for athletes in spring sports.
That’s something Schaben says she’s more than excited to take advantage of should it come to pass.
“Another year to be a kid and play the sport I love is awesome no matter what the scenario is,” she said.
Schaben also tells KMA Sports her roommate and record-breaking shortstop Sami Williams also plans to return for another year. And if the eligibility relief becomes reality, Iowa State will bring back plenty of experience.
“We were a really young team,” Schaben said. “It was good to get that experience under our belt. I love the girls on the team, so any opportunity to continue to play with them is going to be great. I’m really excited.”
As for the diamond, Schaben has found a new home at third base. The former Harlan star started all 23 games for ISU this spring, hitting .263 with four doubles, three homers and 13 RBI.
“I love it,” Schaben said. “I’m so glad that I was moved there and have found a home there. It’s more about reaction and a lot less thinking, which I appreciate. Especially having Sami at shortstop, it’s pretty cool. It works so well.”
Schaben made her comments on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to much more in the complete interview linked below.