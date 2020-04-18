(Iowa City) -- Two former Iowa Hawkeyes have passed away.
Three-year basketball letterman Ned Postels and three-year football letterman James Youel have both passed.
Postels transferred to Iowa from South Dakota State and helped the Hawkeyes to a 45-9 mark during his career. He was 96.
Youel grew up in and graduated from Fort Madison before carving out a strong career at Iowa. He went on to the NFL and eventually returned to Fort Madison, where he led his Alma mater to championships in 1961 and 1966. Youel was 98.
View full releases from Iowa athletics on Postels here and Youel here.