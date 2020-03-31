(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley has added former Nebraska quarterback Joe Ganz and former Nebraska offensive coordinator Shawn Watson to his staff.
Watson will coach quarterbacks for the Panthers while Ganz is now the wide receivers coach.
Watson was previously with Georgia as an offensive quality control coach and has been a coordinator at Pitt, Colorado, Nebraska and Louisville.
Ganz was the quarterbacks coach at Youngstown State for the past two seasons and the tight ends coach the previous year. Watson was Ganz’s position coach at Nebraska.
