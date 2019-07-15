(Lincoln) -- Two former Huskers earned individual honors in helping lead the United States women's volleyball national team to the Pan American Cup title.
Former Huskers Kadie Rolfzen and Justine Wong-Orantes were voted the Pan Am Cup's best attacker and the best libero, respectively.
Other former Huskers Kelsey Robinson, Jordan Larson and Mikaela Foecke were members of the U.S. National Team that recently won gold in the Volleyball Nations League in China. Another former Husker Sarah Pavan won Canada's first-ever gold medal at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships.