(KMAland) -- Former IKM standout Margo Muhlbauer is one of the members of the 2020 Buena Vista Athletics Hall of Fame.
Muhlbauer — now Margo Hansen — is one of the top women’s basketball players in Buena Vista history, scoring 2,058 career points.
The four-time first team all-conference choice was the Iowa Conference Most Valuable Player in 2010 and finished with two honorable mention all-American honors.
During her decorated career at IKM, Muhlbauer scored 2,304 points -- the eighth-most in school history.
