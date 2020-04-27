(KMAland) -- Former Johnson-Brock star Fallon Stutheit is moving from one volleyball power to another.
The former University of Nebraska walk-on announced her transfer to the University of Nebraska-Kearney, going from a Division I standout program to a Division II stalwart.
“I had a really good experience at Nebraska,” Stutheit said. “I am extremely thankful for my time there. I am also really excited to join a great program. I’ve always heard really good things about UNK.”
Coach Rick Squiers team is coming off of a 38-1 season that saw them advance to the national championship match with Cal State San Bernardino – a four-set defeat.
The 6-foot-2 middle blocker Stutheit, who won three state championships at Johnson-Brock, hopes she can be an additional piece to helping the Lopers nab a championship of their own.
“I kept my options open, but I always kind of leaned to UNK,” Stutheit said. “I know some people there, and I’ve heard some really good things about their program.”
Even during a recruiting dead period, the UNK staff was able to present the program and school to Stutheit in a positive way.
“They sent me some videos so I could get a glimpse of the program that way,” she said. “I’ve been there in the past, so I kind of knew a little bit of what it was like. I’m a super competitive person, and I know they’re looking forward to getting back to the national championship. I’m excited to be a part of that.”
