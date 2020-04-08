(Shenandoah) -- A former KMAland multi-sport athlete is back in Shenandoah as the new superintendent of the Shenandoah Community Golf Course.
Harlan alum Craig Connell was hired last month to take over the position and is excited to be back in the town he spent many of his formative years in.
“It’s probably the first course I was ever on,” Connell told KMA Sports. “It’s honestly got one of the best layouts in Southwest Iowa for a golf course. That was attractive to me.”
Connell, whose parents (John and Lisa) moved back to Shenandoah after retiring from their jobs in Harlan, has extensive experience in the business.
“When I moved to Harlan, I started working for a guy on (the Harlan course),” he said. “That’s kind of how I started getting into the turf business. I went to Iowa State for turf management, and I did an internship in Gainesville, Virginia.”
Connell says while in Virginia he was able to do some work on a putting green at the White House and worked some PGA Tour events. From there, he worked an internship in Des Moines at the Wakonda Club – home of the Principal Charity Classic.
After graduation, Connell went to Des Moines Golf for four years and worked for a Superintendent of the Year award winner Rick Tegtmeier. Since then, he’s been back in Harlan and working back on his old course.
“This opportunity came up, and it’s always been a goal of mine to be a golf course superintendent,” Connell said. “To be able to do that on a course that I grew up on is a great opportunity.”
Connell notes he’s excited to be back near his parents and his wife Alexa’s parents, who live in Clarinda. Listen to the full interview with Connell from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.