(Sidney) -- A former KMAland multi-sport athlete has had a whirlwind last several months.
2019 Sidney graduate Zayne Osborn joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to explain.
“Two and a half months ago, I went into the hospital with a pulmonary infusion,” Osborn said. “They found out there was a bunch of gunk in my lung, and they took all that out. They sent a sample of that to the pulmonologist, and they found out my cells had flip-flopped.
“That’s the main reason how Ewing sarcoma comes about, and that’s the cancer that I have.”
Osborn says Ewing sarcoma is a pretty rare form of cancer, as only about two percent of those that have cancer are stricken with the kind Zayne is dealing with.
“There’s only about 200 people that get that every year,” Osborn said. “Then we kind of got into everything, and it was last Wednesday and Thursday I started my chemo.”
Osborn said that he and his mother are receiving the nation’s best care from a doctor in Houston.
“At first, we started here in Omaha,” he said. “We went to Houston and talked with a doctor. He’s great. We’re just kind of going down there every eight weeks and visiting with him, trying to figure out what he wants to do. He’s the best in the world.”
Even while learning of his diagnosis, Osborn says that he’s been able to keep his spirits high.
“I was in pretty rough shape two and a half months ago, and if I would have waited any longer I could have died,” he said. “If I wasn’t going to go then, I’m probably not going to go now. I think God’s got a plan (for me), and if He wanted me to go then He was going to take me then.”
One aspect that has really uplifted his spirits is the support he is receiving from former classmates at Sidney and even other former rival schools. At the 1A regional volleyball final between Sidney and East Mills earlier this month, there were students, players, parents and other fans that wore yellow to support his fight.
“That was really cool,” he said. “I know there are different schools and communities, and we have our rivalries, but it shows how supportive everyone can be in KMAland. I was blown away that the East Mills kids were wearing yellow. That really brought a smile to my face.
“Maddy Duncan has been one of my best friends since I was younger. She texted and asked if they could do this, and I told them to do whatever they want to do. I wasn’t going to stop them.”
To help offset costs for medical bills and his travels to MD Anderson Cancer Institute in Houston, Texas, friends of the Osborn family have set up a GoFundMe page. Click here to donate.
To hear the complete interview with Osborn click below.