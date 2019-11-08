(Fort Dodge) -- Former Shenandoah standout Kealey Anderson has earned the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honor.
The Iowa Central freshman averaged 3.78 kills per set in nine conference matches and put in 3.92 per set throughout the season.
Anderson was also picked to the 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-Region.
Former Abraham Lincoln setter and DMACC sophomore Cailey Schaa was named Honorable Mention All-ICCAC and 2nd Team All-Region. Southwestern sophomore Cayla Maitlen (Creston) and freshman Kelcie Gaines (Rock Port) were other Honorable Mention All-Conference choices.