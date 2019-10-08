(Storm Lake) -- Two former KMAlanders were honored by the American Rivers Conference on Tuesday.
Buena Vista senior Summer Goss is the league’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week while sophomore teammate Sydney McLaren was tabbed as the Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.
Goss, a Treynor alum, led the Beavers last week with 68 digs, including 27 in a five-set comeback road win over Simpson.
McLaren, a former St. Albert standout, led the Beavers with 50 kills on the week, posting a double-double, including a team-high 17 kills, in the win over Simpson.
