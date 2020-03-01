(Ames) -- The Iowa State men’s indoor track and field team captured the Big 12 team championship on Saturday.
The win for the Cyclones is the first track and field team title of the Big 12 era. The Iowa State women placed fourth.
Former KMAlanders Gage Clay, Nate Kennedy and Janette Schraft had a hand on both of those teams.
Clay was a member of Friday’s conference championship in the distance medley relay and ran along with Kennedy in the 4x400 meter relay, which finished ninth. Schraft was on the ninth-place 4x400 meter relay women’s team. The Glenwood alum also placed ninth in Friday’s 800 meter run.
Former Bedford multi-time state champion Emma Lucas medaled eighth for Kansas State in the 300 meter run with a time of 9:45.94.
