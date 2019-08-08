(Cedar Falls) -- Former KMAland stars Cameron Baker, Spencer Brown, Jake McLaughlin and Jackson Scott-Brown met with media on Wednesday at Northern Iowa Media Day.
Darin Svenson – the News and Sports Director at KDEC Radio in Decorah – was on hand and sent along video interviews with each of the four former area players.
Scott-Brown, a senior, is one of the headlining players for the Panthers this season, receiving All-Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason love and was named one of this year’s UNI captains.
“It’s very humbling,” Scott-Brown said. “That goes to show how good our offensive line is as a whole. Coach (Mark) Farley always talks about how if one guy gets an honor it’s the whole group that gets the honor. The guy next to me and beside me is as much a part of this as I am.”
The 6-foot-4, 321-pound guard says he’s much more excited about the captaincy role.
“That’s really the best honor I could receive,” he said. “Guys have said in past years that’s the biggest honor they could receive. That’s an award that’s given to you by your teammates. I’m really excited about that.”
Joining Scott-Brown on the offensive line again this season is 6-foot-9, 321-pound Lenox alum Spencer Brown. Brown played in 13 games and made 12 starts for the Panthers last season after being sidelined with a season-ending injury following five starts in 2017.
“It was good to get a first full season of college football in,” Brown said. “Just getting those reps on the field and playing in a conference like the MVC is a good time for me to grow as a player. I’m excited for the season.”
Brown played as a tight end and defensive end during his time at Lenox before quickly making the switch to the line during his redshirt freshman season.
“I like it a lot more (on the line),” Brown said. “I was excited to play offensive line. (Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton) has really put some time in on me personally, spending a lot of time with me in the meeting room and helping me develop my craft. I’m forever grateful for that.”
While Scott-Brown and Brown are stalwarts now on the UNI roster, two other KMAlanders – McLaughlin and Baker - are trying to find their way in their freshman season.
McLaughlin was a defensive standout at Harlan and is currently listed at the WILL linebacker position.
“Honestly, I’ll play anywhere coach decides to put me,” McLaughlin said. “I’m here to play football. That’s what I love to do.”
The Defiance native is currently listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds as he tries to ingratiate himself into the college game and the UNI program.
“In high school, I was playing defensive end,” McLaughlin said. “Coming here and switching to linebacker was different. Learning a new position in a new defense and on a new team has been a lot of work, but I enjoy it.”
Baker, meanwhile, was a standout two-way player with the Yellow Jackets, but he’s likely best remembered for some of his punishing runs and gaudy statistics in the offensive backfield. Baker, though, is currently on the defensive side of the football, which is fine with him.
“I love football in general. I don’t love defense or offense (more than the other). I just love football. If coach wanted to throw me back into running back tomorrow, I’d say, ‘OK, Coach.’”
The 6-foot-0, 241-pound freshman is currently working at the MIKE position.
“I’ve always been a hard hitter and have that drive to get the job done,” Baker said. “Short term, it’s just learning the new terminology. That’s going to take some time to learn, and once I start doing that, I need to get all my reads right and just prepare to play college football.”
The Panthers open the season on August 31st at Iowa State. View complete videos – courtesy of Darin Svenson – below.