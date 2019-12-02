(Cedar Falls) -- Former KMAland standouts Jackson Scott-Brown and Spencer Brown were named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team on Monday.
Scott-Brown (St. Albert) was a first team choice at guard while Brown (Lenox) was picked on the second team offensive line.
The Panthers had four others on the first team: defensive tackle Elerson G. Smith, receiver Isaiah Weston, defensive back Omar Brown and kicker Matthew Cook. Joining Brown on the second team was defensive tackle Jared Brinkman, defensive back Xavior Williams and linebacker Chris Kolarevic.
Defensive backs Christian Jegen and Roosevelt Lawrence and quarterback Will McElvain were all honorable mentions.
