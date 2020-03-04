(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Konnor Sudmann, Jackson Lamb and Garrett Franken were honored on the First Team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
Sudmann — a freshman at Briar Cliff and a Treynor alum — is among six seniors and three juniors on the first team. Briar Cliff’s Lamb (Nodaway Valley) and Dordt’s Franken (Atlantic) are a senior and junior, respectively.
Morningside’s Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK alum) and Doane’s Haylee Heits (Falls City Sacred Heart) were picked to the second team All-GPAC.
Alyssa Carley (St. Albert) and Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) — both of Briar Cliff — were honorable mentions on the girls all-conference team. Sioux City East alum Jailen Billings — now at Mount Marty — was an honorable mention on the boys all-conference.
View the complete release from the girls All-GPAC linked here and the boys All-GPAC linked here.