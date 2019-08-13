(KMAland) -- Former Kansas head basketball coach Phog Allen is among the six new inductees to the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame.
Allen joins Illinois State’s Mike Prior (baseball/football), Missouri State’s Bill Mueller (baseball), Kylie Hutson of Indiana State (track & field), Evansville’s Larry Humes (basketball) and fellow coach Richard “Itchy” Jones of Southern Illinois (baseball).
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is slated for March 6th, 2020 in St. Louis. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.