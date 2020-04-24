(Lawrence) -- Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider has announced the addition of Terry Nooner as an assistant coach.
Nooner replaces Larry Tidwell, who left the program after one season at the school. Nooner was an assistant at Texas during the 2019-20 season and was previously at Maryland, Alabama and Southern Illinois.
This is Nooner’s second tenure on the Kansas staff, as he coached on Bonnie Henrickson’s staff in the 2012-13 season. Nooner was also with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018-19 season as a development coach.
Nooner was a guard and team captain for the men’s team from 1997 to 2000. View the complete release from Kansas athletics linked here.