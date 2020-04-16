(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central big man Kyle Arrington will transfer to Siena.
Arrington spent this past season with Western Illinois, averaging 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 25 games. However, head coach Billy Wright did not have his contract renewed, and Arrington announced he was leaving the Summit League school.
Arrington played for two years at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids before moving to Western Illinois. Siena won the MAAC regular season championship this past year.
KMA Sports will have more with Arrington in the near future.