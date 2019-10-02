(Peoria) -- Former Lewis Central star Katherine Poore has been named the Bradley University COUNTRY Financial Scholar-Athlete of the Week.
Poore averaged 2.46 kills and 1.15 blocks per set this past week while hitting at a .329 clip in the Braves’ first three MVC matches of the season.
Poore had a career-high 17 kills and hit .366 with four blocks in their opener against Southern Illinois. She followed with 10 kills against Missouri State, and then she finished with five kills and a career-best seven blocks against Indiana State.
View the complete release from Bradley linked here.