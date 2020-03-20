(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central state champion swimmer Mykenzie Leehy is among the collegiate student-athletes that abruptly had their season come to an end late last week.
“I kind of had a feeling it was going to happen,” the University of Houston junior told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “They canceled all the basketball tournaments. It was kind of shocking, but it didn’t really hit me until the plane landed in Omaha. I realized I wasn’t training in Houston anymore.”
The sudden finish to the season brought an end to a huge breakout junior campaign for Leehy, who qualified for multiple events in the Olympic trials and the NCAA championships.
While there’s still some hope of swimming at the trials in Omaha this June, the NCAA championships were canceled. She’s still plenty proud of her accomplishments this year.
“It’s huge,” Leehy said of her achievements. “It’s something every swimmer works for their entire life. Qualifying for the trials and the NCAAs, those are two huge meets any swimmer looks to qualify for.”
Leehy qualified for the 200, 100 and 50 freestyle races in the NCAAs, and she was looking forward to swimming her fastest at the events. In fact, she had plenty of momentum heading into the championships, following six golds and a silver at the American Athletic Conference championships.
“I put all my trust in my coaches and my training,” Leehy said. “Going in as a freshman, that was hard, since I was so used to doing the same things over and over again since I was little. It was a hard transition, but I just trusted the coaches and it really helped.
“When was going into Houston, I knew I had untapped potential. I just worked hard every single day. Even now, I still think I wasn’t finished at conference. I knew I could still go faster and still do things this season. I was really bummed the NCAAs wasn’t happening.”
Now, Leehy is in a bit of a holding pattern while still finding unique ways to train for June’s Olympic trials.
“I want to go in and have fun,” she said of the trials. “There’s obviously going to be (great swimmers) competing, but I would like to finish in the top 16 or top eight. That would be huge.
“Right now, I’m placed in the top 20, and I just thinking getting there and swimming in a semifinal or final would be great.”
Listen to much more with Leehy from Friday’s UFR interview linked below.