(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central standout Tyler Penney won his school’s first national swimming championship earlier this month.
The Midland junior made history in swimming to the men’s 200 yard breaststroke title at the NAIA National Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 10th.
“It feels like it was yesterday,” Penney told KMA Sports. “The race itself was crazy. I think halfway I was in fifth, and then somehow pulled it together in the last 50.”
Penney says that kind of race is plenty standard for him, as he’s known to finish strong.
“I’m usually more of a collected swimmer at first, and then I’ll start making my move,” he added. “My splits usually are on the lower side towards the end of the race. That definitely showed.”
Penney’s winning time was 1:59.10, or just 0.18 seconds faster than second place Levente Sardi of Keiser.
“When I touched the wall and turned around, the first thing I saw was a 1 next to my time,” Penney said. “It took me a second (to realize) that I had actually become a national champion. It was very hard to believe. I looked at my teammates, and everybody was jumping up and down. I couldn’t believe it.”
That was hardly his only success at the meet, though. The former Titan capped off a great junior season with four top-five finishes as part of relay teams and was fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke.
The Warriors ended up placing fourth with 255 team points – the highest finish in the three-year history of the program.
“This team is amazing,” Penney said. “We have had so much growth. The relays are (full of) great athletes and great guys. Hopefully, we can make even more of a notice in the nation for next year.”
Penney made his comments on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview linked below.