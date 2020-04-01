Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.