(KMAland) -- Former Missouri defensive star Aldon Smith is getting his first chance in the National Football League since 2015.
According to multiple reports, Smith has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
The contract will begin when the NFL officially reinstates Smith, who has not played since he was with the Raiders in 2015. Smith was indefinitely suspended for a violation of the league’s substance-abuse and personal-conduct policies.
The former No. 7 overall pick was an All-Pro with the 49ers and had 47.5 sacks in 59 games.