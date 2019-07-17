(Lawrence) -- Kansas has added a point guard to their 2019 recruiting class with the commitment of Dajuan Harris.
The 6-foot-1 point guard from Columbia's Rock Bridge High School announced his commitment on Tuesday.
Harris had planned to play for Sunrise Christian Academy in 2019-20, but Kansas offered him opportunity to be in the 2019 class.
Harris was the 136th ranked player in the Class of 2020, according to Rivals.com. Originally a member of the 2019 class at Missouri State, Harris asked out of his Letter of Intent and reclassified to the 2020 class.