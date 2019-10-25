(Council Bluffs) -- Former Missouri Valley multi-sport standout Chase Contreraz has dreamed his entire life of playing football at Nebraska. With an impressive performance during a chance meeting, he’s pretty close to realizing that dream.
Contreraz – a redshirt freshman kicker at Iowa Western – was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot at Nebraska.
“I was with Iowa Western, traveling to Dodge City to play in one of our games,” Contreraz told KMA Sports. “We stopped in Lincoln, and I got a few kicks in. One of their special teams coaches came up to me and asked me to do a few kickoffs. After that, he liked what he saw and asked if I was interested in transferring (there) at semester.
“I told him I was very interested. Nebraska has been my dream school since I was a kid.”
While Contreraz was impressive in Lincoln, he’s also been outstanding all season for the Reivers. He’s 12 out of 14 on field goals, including a long of 47, and 30 for 32 on extra points.
“I feel I’ve done pretty good so far,” Contreraz said. “The two that I missed, I definitely could have made. They were just some chip shots that definitely could have gone in. It’s been a dream come true this year, and I’m just very happy with how the season has gone.”
Contreraz’s sole and extra focus on kicking has allowed him to improve immensely over the past two years. While at Missouri Valley, kicking was just something he did when he wasn’t starting on offense and defense and figuring prominently on other special teams.
“I never came off the field, playing wide receiver, safety, linebacker, kick returner and punt returner,” Contreraz said. “Now, just kicking is a little different. You’re on the field only one out of every eight plays or so. It’s a lot different focusing on one position, but it’s definitely helped me and made me a better kicker.”
Iowa Western (5-3) will be back in action this weekend at Fort Scott, and then the season will be down to its final two regular season games. The Reivers will also likely have a bowl game on Sunday, December 8th.
With the season winding down, Contreraz says he’s hoping to make a decision soon on his future. And all signs point towards living his ultimate dream.
“I definitely think I’ll be making a decision soon,” he said. “I’m going to go on a visit for the Nebraska/Iowa game on November 29th. Hopefully, I can pull in some offers, but I’ll definitely be looking to transfer to Nebraska after this semester.”
Listen to the complete interview with Contreraz embedded below.