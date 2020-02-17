(KMAland) -- Former Moravia standout Kendall Brown has been named the American Rivers Conference women’s basketball player of the week.
Brown, a senior at Central College, had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks against Nebraska Wesleyan before a 20-point, 7-rebound, 3 block performance against Luther.
Brown is currently ranked 7th in the NCAA Division III in field goal percentage (62.2 percent). She’s also 13th in blocks with 66.
