(KMAland) -- A lifelong dream came true for former Nebraska City standout Brennen Bales earlier this month.
The former two-way Pioneers standout committed to continue his baseball career at Houston Baptist – a Division I school in the Southland Conference.
“Growing up, as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to play baseball at the highest level,” Bales told KMA Sports. “Being able to play at the Division I level is a huge accomplishment for me, and I’m just looking to keep moving up and see how far this game will take me.”
Bales’ story isn’t all roses, though, as he spent the past three seasons at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. During his freshman season, he hit .341 with 49 RBI, nine home runs and 11 doubles on his way to earning ICCAC All-Region Honorable Mention.
He was primed for a big 2019, but he sustained an injury and underwent Tommy John surgery. Bales got off to a hot start in 2020, too, hitting .345/.426/.672 with five home runs, four doubles and 15 RBI in 18 games. That’s when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the rest of the season.
“I was really starting to see the ball well,” Bales said. “The whole team – not just me – we were all starting to really pick it up as the season went on. It was kind of crappy when it got canceled.”
The cancellation likely impacted Bales’ recruitment, as he was starting to hear more from in-state schools Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha. With the uncertainty in scholarships, Bales jumped on a full-ride offer from HBU.
“I really liked my visit down there (in February),” Bales said. “It was a short visit, but I watched them play and really love the coaching staff. They do a great job there. It’s going to be a huge change for me, gong to Houston after living in a small town, but I’m really excited for this new chapter.”
Bales, who plays both corner infield spots, is also a standout pitcher. Northeast utilized him in the closer role, picking up five saves and 28 innings on the mound as a freshman before just three innings this year. He will likely get the chance to continue playing both ways in his next stop.
“(HBU) is needing a corner infielder and everyone can always use pitching,” he said. “We didn’t have many closing situations this year, so I didn’t pitch as much as I would have liked. I’m hoping the next couple years I can get a lot more innings, and hopefully see the field at third or first. I want to help my team in whatever way possible.”
Bales made his comments on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview linked below.