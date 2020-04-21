(Lincoln) -- Former Nebraska running back Jaylin Bradley has been arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
According to a report from the Lincoln Police Department, Bradley was arrested over the weekend after police responded to a disturbance involving Bradley and his ex-girlfriend.
Bradley allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend with his car twice. Once, he was going five miles per hour and hit her with his bumper. The second time, the car left a tire burn mark on her leg. He was then arrested for second-degree assault.
Bradley left the Nebraska football team in January and entered the transfer portal. He was previously a record-setting running back at Bellevue West. He had 93 yards rushing as a freshman at Nebraska and carried the ball just twice since.