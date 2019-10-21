(Indianapolis) -- Former three-time Nebraska All-American Angela Mercurio has been named the NCAA Woman of the Year.
Mercurio - a former track star at Nebraska - is the second student-athlete from Nebraska to receive the honor, joining Billie Winsett-Fletcher (1996).
The NCAA Woman of the Year award annually represents the nation’s top senior female student-athlete “who has excelled in the award’s four pillars of academics, athletics, service and leadership.”
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.