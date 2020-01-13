(Lincoln) -- Former Nebraska assistant volleyball coach Tyler Hildebrand is returning to the Husker coaching staff as the associate head coach.
Hildebrand was an assistant for the 2017 national championship season and is currently the Director of Coaching for the USA Volleyball Beach National Team. He will remain in that position until after the 2020 Olympics.
Hildebrand takes over for Kayla Banwarth, who is now the head coach at Ole Miss. He is the first associate head coach at Nebraska during John Cook’s tenure.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.