(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s all-time leading scorer is still doing what he does best in his senior year at Briar Cliff.
In fact, Jackson Lamb put together a career performance on Wednesday night in his team’s 100-90 win over Mount Marty. The former Wolverine star poured in 54 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help snap his team’s six-game losing skid.
“Early in the game, I got a couple good looks,” he told KMA Sports. “I got to the rim, and I got to see the ball go in a little bit. In the first half, we did a lot of guard to guard ball screens, and I was able to get a couple good looks. I saw those go in, and I just kind of got into a zone.”
Lamb, who ranks sixth in NAIA and first in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with 22.9 points per game, shot 18 of 32 from the field, made 8 of his 17 3-point tries and went 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
“I was really happy about the win,” Lamb said. “We needed the taste of a win, and that’s all I was kind of worried about. Then everybody was kind of freaking out about scoring 54. It was kind of humbling and awesome in general.”
The Chargers, which are now 12-12 overall and 3-11 in the GPAC, have had some uncharacteristic struggles this season.
“We started the year great and were 7-0,” Lamb said. “We hit a rough patch in the beginning of December, and it just kind of got hard to wrap up and finish games.
“It’s been a test. Growing up in Nodaway Valley you’re used to winning and my first three years here we were really successful. It’s been a test, but the team is doing a good job of learning and growing from it.”
Briar Cliff will finish the regular season with a six-game home stand, starting on Saturday when No. 1 ranked Morningside visits their gym. Hear much more with Lamb from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.