(KMAland) -- Former Nodaway Valley star and Briar Cliff junior Jackson Lamb has been nominated for the NAIA Emil S. Liston Award.
The Liston Award is given annually to one junior men’s and women’s basketball student-athlete “who has shown high athletic and scholastic achievement.”
The following is a profile on Lamb from the Great Plains Athletic Conference press release:
Jackson Lamb, a men's basketball player from Briar Cliff University, is the GPAC male nominee for the NAIA Emil S. Liston Award.
Lamb, from Greenfield, Iowa, holds a GPA of 3.92 with a major in Biology.
"Jackson has been a valuable member to our team, but his value extends far beyond his accomplishments on the court," said Briar Cliff Men's Basketball Coach Mark Svagera. "In my 13 years of coaching college basketball he represents what is great about NAIA athletics. He is the ultimate competitor but also a positive leader in our program."
"He is an outstanding student and person," said former Briar Cliff Men's Basketball Coach and Athletic Director Nic Nelson. "He excels in the classroom, and even though he is extremely dedicated to his sport, he prioritizes academics. He is also very involved on campus and in the Sioux City community.
On the court Lamb has earned GPAC All-Conference honors and has been named a NAIA All-American. He has been part of a conference championship team and played in the Elite Eight at the NAIA National Championship.