(Columbia) -- Former Papillion-LaVista star Ed Chang committed to Missouri on Thursday.
The junior college forward has been well-traveled over the last several years, going from San Diego State to Salt Lake Community College and now to Missouri.
Chang was a two-time All-Nebraska pick and originally committed to Washington. He even moved to Seattle to play for Garfield High but had to sit out his senior season after being declared ineligible by the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Chang then switched his verbal commitment to San Diego State and played scant minutes before moving to SLCC, where he averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and shot 39.7% from 3.