(KMAland) -- Former Pleasantville star Zeb Adreon was looking forward to finishing his college baseball career in the NCAA Tournament.
Unfortunately, the NCAA’s cancellation of the rest of the baseball season after just 15 games for Adreon’s Iowa Hawkeyes ended that thought.
“It was definitely a big shock,” Adreon told KMA Sports. “We had a home series against Kansas on Tuesday-Wednesday, and then Thursday we were supposed to leave to go to California for a weekend series.
“As of 11:30 on that day, we were still going, and then we had a team meeting around noon that we weren’t going to (California). We were just to stay tuned on the rest of the week and season, and by 3:30 our entire season was canceled.”
Adreon, who was a two-time KMA Sports Pride of Iowa Conference Offensive Player and Pitcher of the Year winner with the Trojans, was in the midst of a strong start. He had played and started all 15 games and was hitting .333 with a .462 on-base percentage in the middle of the Hawkeyes lineup.
“We were really starting to play well,” Adreon said. “We had won seven of our last eight. We went to Minnesota for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and played really well there. It’s really an unfortunate situation, because I think this team had a chance to do really well in the Big Ten and a regional.”
Adreon’s journey to Iowa City from Pleasantville first went through Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa.
“Going to the junior college was definitely a great opportunity,” Adreon said. “It allows you to win a spot right away when you’re a freshman. My first two years, I played over 120 games, but if you go the Division I route you might redshirt or be behind a junior or senior.
“You do a lot of other things with having to fundraise. It really makes you appreciate being able to play every day and having to work for your whole season, basically.”
While Adreon’s senior season did not go according to plan, the NCAA has provided eligibility relief for all spring-sport student-athletes. While the interview was recorded before Tuesday’s news, Adreon says that’s definitely something that appeals to him.
“I’d like to come back for another year,” he said. “I’ll have to change some things up, so as long as the NCAA and the university gets everything ironed out, I’d like to come back for another year.”
Of course, there’s also a chance Adreon could be drafted in the Major League Baseball Draft, although the length of this year’s draft is currently in question.
“That would be the ultimate goal, obviously,” Adreon said. “I’ve heard a lot of different things if there’s going to be a draft, when is the draft, how many people they’re going to take. That’s one of those things we’ll just have to see how it shakes out.”
Adreon made his comments on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview below.