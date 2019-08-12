(KMAland) -- Former St. Albert and Iowa Western standout Jake Waters and coaches from Iowa State and Kansas State were honored on the 247Sports 30-under-30 list.
The series has noted 30 coaches under the age of 30 over the last three years. Waters, who is the inside wide receivers coach at UTEP, is on the list along with Iowa State offensive line coach Jeff Myers, Iowa State wide receivers coach Nathan Scheelhaase and Kansas State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein.
Waters, a former quarterback at Iowa Western and Kansas State after graduating from St. Albert, is 27. He was a volunteer coach at Iowa Western and then spent a year as a graduate assistant at Iowa State before Dana Dimel - a former Kansas State assistant - hired him as a full-time assistant at UTEP.
View the complete list here.