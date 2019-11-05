(Maryville) -- Former St. Albert standout Teagan Blackburn is making an immediate impact for the Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer program.
“It’s been going very well,” Blackburn told KMA Sports. “Our team has grown, and I feel more and more comfortable.”
Blackburn – an All-KMAland soccer selection in her senior season with the Saintes – has taken special interest in handling Missouri Southern. In their two meetings, the freshman forward has scored four goals and had two assists.
“I’d say that I’ve had a stronger role than I thought I would,” Blackburn said. “I knew I could come in strong and give it my all, but I wasn’t sure how I would do at the college level. Everything has played out great.”
The Bearcats (6-9-3 overall, 4-5-2 conference) are also having a bounce back. After a mere two wins a year ago, Northwest has clinched a spot in the MIAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.
“It’s been great to be a part of changing this program,” Blackburn said. “Being a part of the positive changes has been really awesome. I feel like we have all bonded well together, and our team chemistry has grown.”
Blackburn and the Bearcats will play in the MIAA Tournament this upcoming Friday against a team to be determined. Hear the complete interview from Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.