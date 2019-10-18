(Council Bluffs) -- Former St. Albert multi-sport standout Tyler Blaha has shook off an injury this season to make an impact in his sophomore year at Iowa Western.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver broke his leg early in fall camp and missed the Reivers’ first four games. Since returning to action, the former Falcon has 10 receptions, 133 yards and three touchdowns in a three-game span.
“I’ve just come to work every day and worked my tail off,” Blaha told KMA Sports. “I just want to do the best job that I can, and things have been playing out in my favor.”
Blaha expected his sophomore season at his hometown school might be a chance to breakout, but the injury threw things into flux.
“The rehab was frustrating,” he said. “Any time you get an injury like that it’s frustrating to deal with. My teammates did a good job of making sure my head was up, and my hard work has paid off in getting back on the field.”
The Reivers went just 1-3 without Blaha in the lineup and have been 3-0 since with dominant wins over Dodge City, Ellsworth and Independence. His breakout performance came against Ellsworth when he hauled in six catches for 75 yards and two scores. He caught another touchdown this past Saturday at Independence.
“I didn’t expect to have this (kind of stretch), but I did think I would have some opportunities,” Blaha said. “I worked hard in fall camp, so I kind of had an expectation I was going to play a bit more.”
The Reivers are back in action Saturday at home against Snow College. Kickoff from Lewis Central’s Titan Stadium is slated for 1:00 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Blaha from Friday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.