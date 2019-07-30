(St. Louis) -- Former St. Albert standout lineman and Northern Iowa’s Jackson Scott-Brown has been named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason All-Conference Offensive Team.
Scott-Brown has started 33 consecutive games for UNI and returns the most experience on the Panther offensive line. He was an Honorable Mention All-Conference choice a year ago.
UNI tight end Briley Moore was also named to the team on Tuesday. In addition, Moore was named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team.
Find the complete release from UNI on the MVFC choices here and the STATS All-America list here.