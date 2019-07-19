Garret Reisz
Photo: DMACC Athletics

(Omaha) -- Former St. Albert star and the reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Garret Reisz has announced he will join the Creighton baseball program.

Reisz was a two-way player at Des Moines Area Community College this past season, pitching in 11 games and throwing 30 innings and appearing in seven games offensively.

View Reisz's announcement below: