(Omaha) -- Former St. Albert star and the reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Garret Reisz has announced he will join the Creighton baseball program.
Reisz was a two-way player at Des Moines Area Community College this past season, pitching in 11 games and throwing 30 innings and appearing in seven games offensively.
View Reisz's announcement below:
I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Creighton University! I would like to thank all my DMACC coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me get to this point to be the player and person I am today! #RollJays pic.twitter.com/ogL7eSQjaA— Garret Reisz (@GRReisz) July 19, 2019