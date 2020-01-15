(KMAland) -- Former Stanton star Drake Johnson is already making his presence known at Central College in his freshman season.
The 6-foot-2 standout has worked his way into the Central starting lineup and is currently averaging 9.9 points while shooting over 52 percent from the field.
“I got the chance to play (in an exhibition) against Greenville,” Johnson said. “They run an offense similar to Grinnell so we needed some more people to play that game. I went in and kind of made the most of what I had. Then I got some more minutes from there on.”
Johnson is also grabbing 4.4 rebounds per contest, is second on the squad in assists (26) and tied for third in steals (13).
“Basketball is a lot simpler,” Johnson said. “It’s really busy, but there’s a set schedule. You just go to all your things, and it’s really easy that way.”
While Johnson is having a strong start for Central, the Dutch are currently locked in a six-game losing skid to drop their record to 4-10. Johnson believes the turnaround can begin tonight at Dubuque.
“We had some obstacles dealt this year,” Johnson said. “We have one senior, and he’s been (injured). Hopefully we can get him back, and our starting center from last year had a couple concussions this year and is redshirting.
“We preach defense every day and our offense can flow off our defense. Dubuque is the first step in turning this season around. We’ll get our only senior back (soon), and so that should help out.”
Following tonight’s game, Johnson and Central will welcome No. 11 ranked Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday. Listen to the complete interview with Johnson linked below.