(Winston-Salem) -- Former Southwestern Community College coach and Lone Tree, Iowa native Steve Forbes has been hired as the new men's basketball coach at Wake Forest. The announcement will be made official later today according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
Forbes comes to Wake Forest following five seasons at the helm at East Tennessee State, where he posted a record of 130-43.
Forbes, who played at Southern Arkansas, began his coaching career as an assistant at SWCC in 1989. Forbes was named head coach in 1991, where served until 1993. Forbes has also been a head coach at Barton County Community College and Northwest Florida State. He's served in an assistant capacity Idaho, Louisiana Tech, Illinois State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Wichita State.
Forbes replaces former Kansas standout Danny Manning at Wake Forest. Manning was fired from Wake Forest after posting a 78-111 record in six seasons.